Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.10

Shares of Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.10 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 13.50 ($0.17). Gemfields Group shares last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.17), with a volume of 1,250,000 shares.

Gemfields Group Stock Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of £155.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,384.90 and a beta of 0.20.

Gemfields Group Company Profile

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through six segments: Kagem Mining Limited, Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada, Development assets, Faberge, Corporate, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, faberge.com as well as online marketplaces; and consumer focused marketing campaigns.

