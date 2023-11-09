General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Plans — Dividend of $2.10

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 2.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

General American Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.4% annually over the last three years.

Get General American Investors alerts:

General American Investors Stock Performance

GAM opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.99. General American Investors has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other General American Investors news, VP Eugene S. Stark acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other General American Investors news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest acquired 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,558.81. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,745.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Eugene S. Stark acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 6,893 shares of company stock worth $186,982 in the last ninety days. 8.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in General American Investors during the second quarter valued at $88,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in General American Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in General American Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in General American Investors during the second quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

About General American Investors

(Get Free Report)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.