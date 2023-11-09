General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Plans — Dividend of $2.10

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 2.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.
General American Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.4% annually over the last three years.
General American Investors Stock Performance
GAM opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.99. General American Investors has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $43.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in General American Investors during the second quarter valued at $88,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in General American Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in General American Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in General American Investors during the second quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.
About General American Investors
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
