GG TOKEN (GGTKN) Trading 16.4% Higher This Week

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. GG TOKEN has a market capitalization of $45.43 million and $1,391.04 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GG TOKEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0357 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GG TOKEN

GG TOKEN’s launch date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. The official website for GG TOKEN is ggtkn.com.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG Token (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG Token has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG Token is 0.03607633 USD and is up 16.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,803.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

