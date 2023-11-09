Gifto 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.55 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Gifto has a market capitalization of $16.45 million and $13.55 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gifto has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,020,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

Gifto Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

