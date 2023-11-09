Golem Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18.47 Million (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 9th. Golem has a market capitalization of $246.19 million and $18.47 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Golem has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Golem token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000671 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Golem Token Profile

Golem was first traded on November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golem is golem.network. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golem Network Token (GLM) is a digital currency used as a means of exchange on the Golem Network, a decentralized platform for computing power. Created by Golem Factory GmbH, GLM is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to pay for services such as rendering graphics, scientific research, and machine learning, and to incentivize computing power providers on the network. GLM can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges and stored in digital wallets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

