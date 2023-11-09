Grin (GRIN) Reaches Market Cap of $3.23 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. Grin has a market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0329 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,881.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.49 or 0.00201826 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.40 or 0.00656806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00010988 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.13 or 0.00469128 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00057771 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00135873 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

