Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Grosvenor Capital Management has a payout ratio of 61.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grosvenor Capital Management to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.1%.

Get Grosvenor Capital Management alerts:

Grosvenor Capital Management Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Grosvenor Capital Management stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 126,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 0.50. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Grosvenor Capital Management ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $107.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.89 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 83.70% and a net margin of 2.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grosvenor Capital Management will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sandra Hurse sold 13,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $108,723.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,381.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sandra Hurse sold 13,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $108,723.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,381.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. acquired 60,000 shares of Grosvenor Capital Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,102 shares of company stock valued at $430,859 in the last three months. Insiders own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grosvenor Capital Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Grosvenor Capital Management during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 1,563.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 15.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 118.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GCMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Grosvenor Capital Management from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grosvenor Capital Management

Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.