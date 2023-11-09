GXChain (GXC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,079.24

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000832 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $22.95 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About GXChain

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

