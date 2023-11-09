Head to Head Analysis: SentinelOne (NYSE:S) & Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.3% of SentinelOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of Nutanix shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of SentinelOne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Nutanix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SentinelOne and Nutanix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SentinelOne -74.19% -21.47% -15.80% Nutanix -14.19% N/A -7.38%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SentinelOne $422.18 million 10.70 -$378.68 million ($1.36) -11.24 Nutanix $1.86 billion 4.80 -$254.56 million ($1.15) -32.45

This table compares SentinelOne and Nutanix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nutanix has higher revenue and earnings than SentinelOne. Nutanix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SentinelOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SentinelOne and Nutanix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SentinelOne 0 16 8 1 2.40 Nutanix 0 2 10 0 2.83

SentinelOne presently has a consensus price target of $20.21, suggesting a potential upside of 32.19%. Nutanix has a consensus price target of $42.64, suggesting a potential upside of 14.25%. Given SentinelOne’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SentinelOne is more favorable than Nutanix.

Volatility & Risk

SentinelOne has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutanix has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nutanix beats SentinelOne on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc. provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters. It also provides Nutanix Cloud Management that provides management, capacity planning, operational analytics, automated remediation, self-service, and one-click administration; cloud governance; and automation services that streamline application lifecycle management, provide self-service for infrastructure and applications, and deliver multicloud orchestration. In addition, the company offers Nutanix Files, an enterprise-grade network file system and server message block files services; Nutanix Objects, a S3-compatible object services; Nutanix Data Lens, a data security governance solution; and Nutanix database service that provides automated database management to simplify database administration and to manage database copies. Further, it provides product support, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves customers in a range of industries, including automotive, consumer goods, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, public sector, retail, technology, and telecommunications, as well as service providers. Nutanix, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

