Heidelberg Materials (ETR:HEI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $71.82

Shares of Heidelberg Materials AG (ETR:HEI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €71.82 ($77.23) and traded as low as €66.20 ($71.18). Heidelberg Materials shares last traded at €67.34 ($72.41), with a volume of 479,993 shares traded.

Heidelberg Materials Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €71.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.99.

About Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

