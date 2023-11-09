Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $226.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $7.02 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $56,898.59. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,979.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $42,666.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,982 shares in the company, valued at $948,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $56,898.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,979.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,546 shares of company stock valued at $850,397 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HIMS shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

