HireRight (NYSE:HRT) versus TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Critical Review

HireRight and TrueBlue are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HireRight and TrueBlue’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HireRight $753.24 million 0.04 -$705,000.00 ($0.25) -37.56 TrueBlue $2.25 billion 0.18 $62.27 million ($0.16) -82.43

TrueBlue has higher revenue and earnings than HireRight. TrueBlue is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HireRight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

HireRight has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrueBlue has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HireRight and TrueBlue’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HireRight N/A N/A N/A TrueBlue -0.23% 4.78% 2.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of HireRight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of TrueBlue shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of HireRight shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of TrueBlue shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for HireRight and TrueBlue, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HireRight 0 5 3 0 2.38 TrueBlue 0 0 1 0 3.00

HireRight currently has a consensus target price of $12.26, indicating a potential upside of 30.95%. TrueBlue has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.49%. Given TrueBlue’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TrueBlue is more favorable than HireRight.

Summary

TrueBlue beats HireRight on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring. HireRight Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries. Its PeopleManagement segment offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing, and commercial driver services, which includes on-site management and recruitment for the contingent industrial workforce of manufacturing, warehouse, and distribution facilities; and recruitment and management of contingent and dedicated commercial drivers to the transportation and distribution industries under the Staff Management, SIMOS Insourcing Solutions, and Centerline Drivers brands. The company's PeopleScout segment provides recruitment process outsourcing, talent advisory services, and managed service provider solutions including sourcing, screening, hiring, and onboarding services; operates Affinix, a technology platform which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning for real-time insights; and contingent labor programs including vendor selection, performance management, compliance monitoring, and risk management. TrueBlue, Inc. was formerly known as Labor Ready, Inc. and changed its name to TrueBlue, Inc. in December 2007. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

