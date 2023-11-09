HitBTC Token (HIT) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One HitBTC Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC on major exchanges. HitBTC Token has a market cap of $206.25 million and approximately $205,979.08 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HitBTC Token has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HitBTC Token Token Profile

HitBTC Token was first traded on June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. HitBTC Token’s official website is hitbtc.com/hit. HitBTC Token’s official message board is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.

**_The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. _**

[Whitepaper](https://s3.hitbtc.com/b/HIT%20Whitepaper.pdf)”

HitBTC Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HitBTC Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HitBTC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

