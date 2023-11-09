HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.11

Shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.11 and traded as low as $18.50. HMN Financial shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 256 shares trading hands.

HMN Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $83.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.15.

Get HMN Financial alerts:

HMN Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HMN Financial Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in HMN Financial by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HMN Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of HMN Financial during the first quarter worth $236,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in HMN Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.