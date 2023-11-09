HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.11

Shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.11 and traded as low as $18.50. HMN Financial shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 256 shares trading hands.
HMN Financial Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $83.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.15.
HMN Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.13%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
HMN Financial Company Profile
HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HMN Financial
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Institutional activity provides a bottom for gaming stocks
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.