Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Announces Earnings Results

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Hologic updated its Q1 guidance to $0.92 to $0.97 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.90 to $4.10 EPS.

Hologic Stock Down 1.6 %

HOLX stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.20. 2,815,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,100. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.42. Hologic has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1,727.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hologic by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

