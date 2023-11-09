Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Director Acquires $4,655,716.74 in Stock

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 63,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.21 per share, for a total transaction of $4,655,716.74. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,928,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,527,109.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 61,443 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $4,426,968.15.

On Friday, November 3rd, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 26,888 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,967,932.72.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 19,176 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,289,394.24.

On Monday, October 30th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 41,379 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,738,876.01.

On Friday, October 27th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 31,924 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,105,387.80.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 24,946 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,669,885.24.

On Monday, October 23rd, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 59,200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $3,986,528.00.

On Friday, October 20th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 23,079 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,545,139.05.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 49,900 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.22 per share, with a total value of $3,404,178.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 22,046 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.95 per share, with a total value of $1,520,071.70.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HHH traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.62. The company had a trading volume of 244,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,375. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.28 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 45.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $223.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Howard Hughes from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BWS Financial reduced their price target on Howard Hughes from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howard Hughes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HHH. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $156,887,000. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $47,706,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $34,301,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $27,191,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $19,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

