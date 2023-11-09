Humanscape (HUM) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $9.04 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 9th. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $9.04 million and $3.02 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @hippocrat_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

