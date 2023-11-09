Hyman Charles D Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hyman Charles D lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.3% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $21,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,453,045. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.36 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $261.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.02 and its 200 day moving average is $108.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

