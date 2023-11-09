Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina updated its FY23 guidance to $0.60-0.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.60-$0.70 EPS.

Illumina Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.98. 2,378,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,506. Illumina has a one year low of $103.92 and a one year high of $248.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Illumina by 117.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 259 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ILMN

About Illumina

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.