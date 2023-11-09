Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion. Illumina also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.60-0.70 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $209.24.

Shares of ILMN traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.98. 2,357,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,506. Illumina has a 52 week low of $103.92 and a 52 week high of $248.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,928,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $679,269,000 after acquiring an additional 54,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Illumina by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Illumina by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $386,751,000 after buying an additional 351,701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $284,269,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,797 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $154,266,000 after buying an additional 104,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

