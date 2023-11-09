Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion. Illumina also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.60-0.70 EPS.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN stock traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.98. 2,242,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,977. Illumina has a twelve month low of $103.92 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.67.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. UBS Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $209.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 117.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 259 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

