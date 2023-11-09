Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Releases Earnings Results

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.17 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share.

Innospec Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.55 and its 200-day moving average is $101.48. Innospec has a 52 week low of $91.74 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innospec

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 5.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the second quarter worth $231,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innospec by 5.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innospec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

