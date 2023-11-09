Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.41 EPS

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.41), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.09 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 40.42%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

Inogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ INGN opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. Inogen has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $26.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inogen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Inogen from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Inogen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 3,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Inogen by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

