Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.41 EPS

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2023

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGNGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.41), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.09 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 40.42%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

Inogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ INGN opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. Inogen has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $26.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inogen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Inogen from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Inogen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Inogen

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 3,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Inogen by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inogen

(Get Free Report)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

See Also

Earnings History for Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.