Insider Selling: Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Director Sells 741,735 Shares of Stock

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) Director Poul Albaek Winslow sold 741,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $168,507,357.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,101.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ESGR stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $256.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,320. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $189.95 and a 1-year high of $271.39. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,051,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Enstar Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Enstar Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

ESGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

