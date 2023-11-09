Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Sells 100,500 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 100,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,177 shares in the company, valued at $80,316,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Monday, October 2nd, Dev Ittycheria sold 4,567 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total transaction of $1,563,740.80.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $43,844,800.00.

MongoDB Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MDB stock traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $365.31. 986,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,310. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.70 and a 12 month high of $439.00. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $354.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.27.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in MongoDB by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDB. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $434.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDB

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.