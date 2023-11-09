Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $1,072,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,604 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,217.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $987,300.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $1,038,450.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.25. The stock had a trading volume of 769,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,513. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.13. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $82.92.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.96 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.88%. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 39.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 12.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,703,000 after buying an additional 379,161 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

