Insider Selling: Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) CFO Sells 24,094 Shares of Stock

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) CFO Charles Wickers sold 24,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $192,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,452 shares in the company, valued at $907,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Charles Wickers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 11th, Charles Wickers sold 6,668 shares of Rover Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $43,408.68.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Charles Wickers sold 2,775 shares of Rover Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $19,175.25.

Shares of Rover Group stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,988,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,491. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63. Rover Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Rover Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rover Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Rover Group by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Rover Group by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rover Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Rover Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 62,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROVR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rover Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

