Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total transaction of $3,168,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,966,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,303,244.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total transaction of $3,094,050.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $3,125,850.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $3,044,250.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $2,985,150.00.

On Friday, October 27th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total transaction of $2,974,650.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.68, for a total transaction of $3,025,200.00.

On Friday, October 20th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total transaction of $3,068,250.00.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total transaction of $3,088,500.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total transaction of $3,125,400.00.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.04. 4,730,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,512,253. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.12 and a 200-day moving average of $210.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

