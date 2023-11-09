inSure DeFi 1-Day Volume Reaches $58,107.54 (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $138.04 million and approximately $58,107.54 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00016715 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,777.45 or 0.99979914 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011574 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005457 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001741 BTC.

inSure DeFi Token Profile

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

