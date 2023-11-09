Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Trimmed by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,259 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,099 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $869,868,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,880,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Intel Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.01. 17,363,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,831,359. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.83. The company has a market capitalization of $160.25 billion, a PE ratio of -94.80, a PEG ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

