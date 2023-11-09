iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118,179 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned 0.05% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,639,000 after buying an additional 27,699,844 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,189 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,567,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,245,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,783,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,639,000 after purchasing an additional 503,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 406.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,626,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,258 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,748,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,853,170. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.80. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.