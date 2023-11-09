iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) is Clearstead Trust LLC’s Largest Position

Clearstead Trust LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,717 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF comprises about 15.5% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Clearstead Trust LLC owned about 2.73% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $48,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,165,000 after acquiring an additional 48,301 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,132,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,574,000 after acquiring an additional 38,706 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 708,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,161,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 402,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 356,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,000 after acquiring an additional 27,764 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,675. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $64.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.40.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

