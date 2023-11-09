Issuer Direct (ISDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 09/30/2023 earnings data on Friday, November 10th. Analysts expect Issuer Direct to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.36 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 12.47%.

Issuer Direct Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ISDR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $67.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $29.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William H. Everett sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $124,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,877 shares in the company, valued at $641,624.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Issuer Direct

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISDR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 25.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 97.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

