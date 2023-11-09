Issuer Direct (ISDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. Analysts expect Issuer Direct to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.36 million.

Issuer Direct Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ISDR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,549. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58. The company has a market cap of $67.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Issuer Direct

In other news, insider William H. Everett sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $124,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,624.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 28.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

