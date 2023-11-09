Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Declares $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Jackson Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jackson Financial to earn $15.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Shares of NYSE JXN traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,387,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,286. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.39. Jackson Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $198,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $198,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $59,276.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $926,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,555 shares of company stock worth $432,977 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 2,545.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 99.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

