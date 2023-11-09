Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 897 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,514 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in Target by 465.3% during the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 12,050.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 2.9 %

Target stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.70. 3,481,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,407,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.32. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Target

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.