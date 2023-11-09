Jacobi Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,213,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,867. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.13 and a 200 day moving average of $145.45. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $155.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.