Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 108.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,291 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Community Bank System worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CBU. Raymond James cut their target price on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Bank System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Bank System

In other Community Bank System news, COO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.50 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 14,265 shares in the company, valued at $691,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Dimitar Karaivanov purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,852.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Levy purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,666.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,710 shares of company stock valued at $242,882. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Community Bank System stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.39. 101,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,085. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $65.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.