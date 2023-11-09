Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $585,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.16.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $114.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,494,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,709,397. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.78. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $135.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $135.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

