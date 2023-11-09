Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,044 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 0.8% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NOBL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.26. 385,485 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.69. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.