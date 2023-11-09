Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 2,491 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 385.4% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 39,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 31,191 shares in the last quarter.

GBIL stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.87. 285,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,345. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.62 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.90.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

