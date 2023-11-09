Kellanova (NYSE:K) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kellanova updated its Q4 guidance to $0.73-0.76 EPS.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,455,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,113. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $74.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.51. The company has a market cap of $28.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $4,622,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,254,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,774,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $4,622,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,254,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,774,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $6,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,675,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 722,400 shares of company stock valued at $40,223,744. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellanova

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Kellanova by 95.3% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Kellanova by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

