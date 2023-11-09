Kellanova (NYSE:K) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Kellanova updated its Q4 guidance to $0.73-0.76 EPS.

K stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.00. 2,455,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,113. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $74.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $4,622,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,254,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,774,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $4,622,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,254,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,774,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $6,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,675,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 722,400 shares of company stock worth $40,223,744. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kellanova by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,486,000 after buying an additional 369,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kellanova by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kellanova by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,150,000 after purchasing an additional 159,028 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on K shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

