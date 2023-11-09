Kellanova (NYSE:K) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Kellanova (NYSE:KGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Kellanova updated its Q4 guidance to $0.73-0.76 EPS.

Kellanova Stock Performance

K stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.00. 2,455,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,113. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $74.72.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $4,622,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,254,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,774,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $4,622,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,254,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,774,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $6,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,675,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 722,400 shares of company stock worth $40,223,744. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kellanova

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kellanova by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,486,000 after buying an additional 369,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kellanova by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kellanova by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,150,000 after purchasing an additional 159,028 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on K shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

