Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 51,402 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 235,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,402 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,081,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,277,316. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.32. The company has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.93 and a twelve month high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

