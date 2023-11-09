Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,256 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.9% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $27,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,216 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 73,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,524,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 15,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,265 shares of company stock worth $9,664,938. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $562.54. The stock had a trading volume of 392,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $577.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $559.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $538.74.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.71.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

