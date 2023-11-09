Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 1,767 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $215.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,291. The company has a market capitalization of $303.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $187.38 and a 52 week high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

