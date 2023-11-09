Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $30.98 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 603,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 194,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,856,000 after buying an additional 27,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.3% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $437.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,782. The company has a market capitalization of $338.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $376.49 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $435.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

