Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 4,614 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,202,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,095,000 after acquiring an additional 414,934 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $141.36. 1,191,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,369,026. The firm has a market cap of $120.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

