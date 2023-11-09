Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,248 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.67. The stock had a trading volume of 361,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,053. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.