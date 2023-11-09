Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the mining company on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Kinross Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kinross Gold to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

KGC stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.40. 18,318,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,570,896. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097,512 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 374.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after buying an additional 9,285,284 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Kinross Gold by 81.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,436,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after buying an additional 4,224,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kinross Gold by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,731,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,801,000 after buying an additional 2,751,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 101.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,946,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,299,000 after buying an additional 2,487,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KGC shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

